From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Former Governor of Bayelsa State and Senator representing Bayelsa West Senatorial District, Senator Seriake Dickson has broken his silence over his absence from activities of the Bayelsa State Government since he left office on February 14 2020

According to him his noticeable absence from official functions of Bayelsa State Government is deliberate and in “consonance with my values and principles.”

Dickson in a statement he personally signed reacting to recent developments in the state particularly those involving attacks on the Senator Douye Diri led administration by some members of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) said nobody who is his loyalist would attack the Diri administration.

He pleaded with supporters of the party to be patient with the government urging people to disregard any propaganda peddled by anyone no matter how highly placed which he insisted is “false, unfounded and a mischievous attempt malign me and cause needless and non existing division in the state.”

He called on Diri as the new leader in the state, members of his team and the party leadership to take steps to unify and create an atmosphere of inclusiveness and togetherness of the political family and the party.

While declaring that Diri being the head of both the party and the government have his support urged all stakeholders to stop the divisive politics and give him their support.

His statement read in part: “ I want to advice that no one who is supportive of me, a member of our party (or who claims to be), should be publicly critical of our government. This is unacceptable.

“I am aware that some of party stalwarts and members that I led in these unprecedented battles and victories have one complain of non-inclusion or the other which is normal. The Governor and the party are available to address these issues and as such do not call for a public attack on our government because an attack on the governor and his government is attack on our party and I do not approve of such.”

“My role and my duty as former Governor and the first Governor to have done eight years, who midwife the process of re-election is to advice, support and pray for the success of this administration. My take is that every person in the current administration at all level, beginning with the Governor is part of our team.

“And that is why my prayers are with all of them. That is also why I will not support anybody among my supporters to do anything to attack this Government. Whoever is doing it is doing a great disservice to me, the state, and the party.”