Skit maker, Olawuyi Toheeb Olatunde popularly known as Classy Jester, has continued to thrill with his unique comedy on social media.

In an encounter with Saturday Sun, the Oyo State indigene expressed his concerns over the rate at which his colleagues have children out of wedlock, insisting that he is different.

“Baby mama has become a trend in the Nigerian entertainment sector. But I am proud to say I don’t have any. Currently, I am a final year student of Statistics at LAUTECH. However, the fact that celebrity relationships or marriages crash regularly doesn’t scare me. I know and believe that my marriage would work. Mine would be different when the time comes,” he assured.

On the inspiration behind his comedy, Classy Jester stated, “I do soliloquy skit which is very unique. The inspiration for my kind of content comes naturally and sometimes from my day-by-day experiences. Classy Jester is just a representation of a posh clown; I got the idea from the legendary Craze Clown.”