By Rita Okoye

Nollywood actress, Chioma Grace Ifemeludike has recounted the challenges she encountered as a celebrity.

In this interview, the Jos, Plateau State-born movie star shares the good, the bad and the ugly sides of her sojourn in the movie industry. Enjoy it.

What do you consider your pains and gains as an actress?

I have paid my dues. There were times that challenges of sexual harassment came. I had dated one or two guys in Nollywood, but I didn’t date them because I wanted to act. These are people that I felt emotionally attached to, and along the line, something happened. There were also people who approached me for sex for roles, but I couldn’t start sleeping with everyone. There were times I made mistakes in the course of my career, but I made sure I held my dignity at least to a certain level that I could defend.

Basically, people judge you for what they see and not for who you are. For instance, you could borrow a car and attend shows and you gain respect. Some years back, I didn’t have a car, but I had a voice. But then it can’t be amplified. Back then, they saw me as just a random girl, but I knew I would get there because I kept pushing. Challenges in the industry are so many, from sexual harassment to not being treated fairly, and being belittled. I went through psychological harassment. I know some people are still going through the same thing. It has also been gainful; I’m not going to deny that. Being in the spotlight or being identified as an actor or influential, people tend to see you as someone who has edge over others. I have made wonderful friends and I count that as great gains.

Despite the high rate of marital crisis in the industry, are you scared of marriage?

Never. I am not scared. I love the concept of marriage and I think the concept is spiritually, physically and relevantly important. Family is the smallest unit of the society; it shouldn’t be undermined or underestimated. I love the idea of having people to nurture, train and care for. You never know what the nation would need them for and you watch yourself creating humans that are helpful, impacting and innovative. I am not afraid of marriage. When I was younger, I almost ventured into marriage, but it didn’t work out. I have been so scared, I don’t want to fail my God, children or husband, and yes I am ready for marriage. Being a celebrity doesn’t stop me from going home to cook, then do other things that I was taught as an Igbo child. My culture requires I’m respectful to my husband and family, and saying sorry when I am wrong.

As a single lady, do you experience lonely nights?

I don’t experience lonely, cold nights. I am in a very serious relationship. I’m in a relationship where I’m friend with my boyfriend. We are very close for quite a while now. For some good reasons, he’s been around, although he doesn’t stay in the country. So, I can’t remember the last time I had a cold night. For me, it’s been warm nights all through.

Can a man control you?

Not that I can’t be controlled, I can be controlled if the person I’m in a relationship with understands the point that we need balance and freedom. It shouldn’t be control, but guidance. If you have someone you love that is an adult, then advise her not control.

What’s your take on liposuction?

Big boobs and backsides are now the new beauty regimes. The hourglass body is what every girl in Nigeria wants. I think it’s low self-esteem. I don’t have any issue with liposuction because it’s a personal issue. I respect every person who chooses to do so, but personally I feel it starts from low self-esteem. I have awkward front teeth, and growing up, I have always felt low. If tomorrow I arrange it that means I feel less confident in myself. The same thing applies to bleaching. If you are proud of your skin colour, you would be like Chimamanda (Adiche), Ini Edo; these are brown skin girls who are standing on their feet, looking at the world with the gold girl attitude. But a lot of girls who have beautiful skins go to change it probably because they don’t love the way they are. If you have money, go for it, but bear it in mind that you weren’t confident on how God created you.

Did you have any awkward experience that almost made you to dump acting?

When you are doing a job and you see that the earnings do not match your expenditures, it becomes frustrating. How can the work you put so much energy, time and passion into not pay you enough to take care of yourself? For the past three years, I have been asking myself that if I had devoted this energy, time, resources in the banking sector, would I not be a branch manager by now?

Nowadays, girls are buying big, luxury cars that they post on social media; what’s stopping you from getting your own?

I haven’t been able to buy any of such luxury cars. I have told myself that one day I would ask somebody, because the cars I see online are just so intimidating. They include Range Rover, Benz and the likes. Sometimes I ask myself if it’s my village people that are behind my slow progress. I’m a very strong, spiritual person. I’m not religious, but then I put my head down. I would get there; its the reassurance that keeps me going.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.