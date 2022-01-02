By Damilola Fatunmise

For Adekunbi Rekiat Kosoko a.k.a Adekunbee, being married is an added value to her career as an artiste.

Adekunbee, who is a younger sister to the popular musician, Adekunle Gold, has been making waves in the entertainment industry as a professional chanter of eulogy.

The major highlight of her career, she revealed, was being invited recently to perform at the London 02 Arena alongside her brother, Adekunle Gold and other top Nigerian artistes.

In this interview, Adekunbee opened up on her career, marriage and relationship with Adekunle Gold. Enjoy it.

Tell us briefly about yourself?

Growing up was fun for me. I developed an interest in music from my grandmother who influenced me greatly. She taught me some folk songs and told me stories that accompany them. I also joined the church choir as a teenager, which has really helped to groom me.

When did you discover your talent?

I discovered my talent while at Adeniran Ogunsanya College of Education. I studied Theatre and Music, and during one of our theatre productions, I discovered I knew how to chant eulogy (Oriki).

Did you learn how to chant eulogy or you inherited it from your parents?

I learnt how to chant eulogy by watching other professionals do it.

What’s the biggest price you’ve been paid for chanting eulogy?

My best reward so far was getting an invitation to perform at the London 02 Arena alongside Adekunle Gold. With that I know God is taking me to places.

Is being a younger sister to Adekunle Gold a blessing or would you say it’s hard work that has pushed you so far?

Oh yes, being a younger sister to Adekunle Gold is a blessing and privilege. Adekunle Gold has been a great blessing to my family and I.

Would you say marriage is a plus or a kind of hold on your career?

Being married is a plus for me, because my husband is my number one fan. He edits my contents, takes me to shows, selects my costumes etc. He is practically my manager.

As a princess, how do you feel chanting other people’s praises?

Chanting is not only royalty; it also can be used to appease anyone. Therefore, a princess can use her passion and craft for humanity.

What inspires you?

I draw a lot of inspiration from watching talented artistes like Beriola Ayanshina and Nefetiti.

Aside performing, what else do you do?

I am a food vendor and a teacher.

How would you describe your relationship with your siblings, most especially Adekunle Gold?

We are very close. We have each other’s back anytime.

Can anything stop you from chanting eulogy?

Nothing can stop me. I’m all the way up already.

What stands you out from others in your industry?

It’s my voice and style of doing Oriki (eulogy).

What are your plans for 2022?

I’ve learnt to be consistent and never give up. My plan for 2022 is to go global with my craft.

Resolutions?

I have no New Year resolutions. The world is in a mess right now and so many things are uncertain. So, I just want to keep being better and continue building my legacy.