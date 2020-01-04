The dream of every woman is to get married and have kids but that is not the case for plus-sized model-cum-fashion designer, Monalisa Stephen. She has revealed that she is not looking forward to those moments.

Hear her: “I took that decision when I was only 15 and still a virgin. I decided within myself not to marry or have my own kids. My womb is very okay and I am very fertile! I don’t even care what some haters are saying but I am not craving for marriage. However, if I meet someone who can understand me and is willing to accomplish my vision with me then, fine, I might consider.

“For now, I don’t have to marry a man to be with a man. Most people think it is abnormal not to have your own flesh and blood and they think I took this decision because of my past relationships and heartbreaks but it is far from that.

“I love children a lot. When I was a teenager, I volunteered at care homes because I didn’t have money to give them and till today, I still do that. And it is not like I am trying to blow my own trumpet or anything of such. The truth is that I just love caring for children and I know how it feels not to have parents. I lost my dad when I was a year- old and my mum some few years ago and it is still affecting me.

“So, my decision not to have my own kids is due to my experience and the fact that there are millions of kids out there who deserve to be in a good family, who need to experience genuine family love and care. And I will not hesitate to give that chance to two kids by helping them educationally, mentally and spiritually by grace of God. And don’t even talk about the reaction of my relatives, their feelings won’t have any impact on my decision. Did they take care of me? I am an orphan who hustles for herself so my decision stands.”