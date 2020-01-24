Tony Ogaga

TS Weekend has finally tracked down Anthony Ogaga Chibuzor, who set the social media on fire recently with his post revealing his house being draped in Nollywood actresss, Omotola Jalade-Ekehinde’s image.

The Delta State-based graduate of Mechanical Engineering from University of Benin (UNIBEN), opened up on the reasons he made the move.

He said: “The artiste that actually did the painting on the walls of my house is my friend. He used to call Omotola our woman crush while we were in the university, so he decided to paint her picture while promoting his art and at this same time celebrating the actress.

“I got to know Omosexy as she is fondly called through the television screen. Nollywood was in its infancy then. Those were the days when movies came in VHS cassettes. I don’t remember most of their titles now considering how long they have been, but the few I can recall are Ìje: The Journey, Amina and Games Women Play.”

The message he tweeted reads thus: “The legendary Omosexy, a very big shout out to you great woman. We painted our house with your picture as a special tribute to a living legend. Special applause also goes to Capt. Ekehinde, the man behind this glow. Retweet till Omosexy smiles at this.”

Eventually, the message got to the actress who appreciated the effort and shared it on her twitter handle.