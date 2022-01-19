From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The former Publicity Secretary of Delta State caretaker committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Sylvester Imonina, has said he resigned from the party because of its current state of affairs.

Delta State APC has been enmeshed in crisis over the years with the party presently having a factional executive committee at the state level.

Imonina who was not returned in last year’s state congress that produce the incoming executive of his faction tendered his resignation letter on Tuesday.

In the letter, the APC spokesman did not only resign his position, but he also resigned his membership of the main opposition party in the state.

Imonina who had been very critical of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP)-led government of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, did not however state his next political move.

Calls put across to his mobile phone by our correspondent in Asaba, rang out unanswered.

In the said letter addressed to the state chairman of the party through his Ozoro Ward 3 (Isoko North Ward 11) chairman, Imonina stated that he was no longer satisfied with the state of affairs of Delta APC.

“Due to the state of affairs of All Progressives Congress, Delta State Chapter, I, Oghencluemu Sylvester Imonina herein resign my membership of the party and my position as the acting State Publicity Secretary.

“I want to use this opportunity to thank the leaders of my Ward, LGA, APC Isoko nation, and members of the party across the state for the support given to me while I contributed my quota to the development of the party.

“To everyone who supported me one way or the other, I say a big thank you,” the letter read.