From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Former Kano State Governor, Ibrahim Shekarau, yesterday, gave reasons why he defected from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

Speaking at a press conference in Kano, he said he and his supporters had exhausted every option to amicably resolved issues they had in the APC but were frustrated throughout the process.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

He recalled that from 2019 to date, Governor Abdullahi Ganduje had adopted and pursued a policy of exclusion of his supporters and members of the G7 on all matters affecting the party. “We were never consulted or invited to functions or meetings organised by the party as critical stakeholders.”

Shekarau insisted that elections of party officials at ward, local government and state levels were not conducted in accordance with the stipulated guidelines of the party, rather people were simply handpicked and appointed at will and with impunity by the governor.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

He said in reaction to the travesty, the G7 which he headed, conducted a parallel but proper elections at all levels with accredited representatives from the national secretariat and with INEC as observers, which produced Ahmadu Ahmed Danzago as chairman of the party.

Shekarau highlighted the efforts they made to resolve the impasse through the intervention of the national leadership with a view to prevailing on Governor Ganduje to seek the path of dialogue and reconciliation, saying that these efforts failed to elicit the desired result. He specifically detailed how Ganduje failed to implement the principle of the national secretariat of the party that all former governors serving as senators be granted the privilege of automatic ticket to vie for election to their post if they so desire.

He assured that contrary to fears being expressed regarding his previous relationship with Kwankwaso, they have both resolved to move forward and ensure victory for the party. He also confirmed that upon his registration and admission into the party, he was immediately issued senate nomination form for Kano Central senatorial seat.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .