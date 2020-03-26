Rita Okoye, Lagos

Fast-rising Nigerian singer Michael Nzubechukwu Anyaegbu, popularly known as Anyas, has said his move to leave his family business for his first love, music was deliberate.

According to the singer, and songwriter, although his family business is doing fine, it took him time to realize that music is just his calling.

On his parents’ reactions and why he decided to make such a move, he said: “Well after my education, I decided to join in my family business. We have a successful fashion outfit; it was huge and doing well at the time and even till now. I joined in 2014; as time went on, I realized, that despite all the money I was making and even with the comfort I was getting, I wasn’t happy, or let me say, I wasn’t fulfilled. I felt empty inside. I felt something inside of me needed my attention.

“So I began to nurture the dream; I started giving it a thought. And each time I tried devoting my time to music, I just felt this is it. I kept on seeing music, I kept on feeling music. You see, music for me is not just talent, it’s passion. So when it was time for me to be on my own, instead of me to continue on the path of my family business, I decided to invest into music. In 2018, I took it up as a career.”

He continued: “As for support from my parents, unfortunately, they know nothing about my music business, yet they are doing their best, but of course you know, it will take some time for them to be convinced that this is really what I want to do. Especially my father, you know fathers always have this special plans for their sons; sometimes he is worried about my future and all, but my mum has been very supportive; she has always been there and I don’t take it for granted.”

Anyas started his musical career at the age of 12 and, at that point, he was composing songs to entertain himself and over time it became very clear, he was going to do serious music business, as his love for music kept growing by the day.

While he was in high school, he was the leader and founder of a music group, called “THE YOUNG LEGENDS”.

The group was a combination of four talented singers and a rapper; it was well known all over the school and also in the neighbourhood where he grew up.

In 2018/2019 Anyas started the label (Hot sounds Records) with his oldest brother and dropped a banging single titled Kpala. He kept the same energy and dropped an ep “ONE GUY”, the same year “A THOUSAND FEELINGS”, and also dropped a video for “Bounce”