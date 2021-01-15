Multi-talented and fast-rising Afrobrit act, Equation, has opened up on why he dumped the round leather game for the mic despite being an outstanding footballer.

Equation, who just jetted in from his UK base, in a chat with The Sun, said that, growing up, he had a passion for football and played in the U-10s and U-16s of various clubs in London.

“I have been playing football since I could walk. I was kicking the ball around the garden with my dad and friends before I played for the U-10s of my local team, Woodpeckers FC and the U-15s of Chatham FC. I was a left wing back. In 2015, I attended the Liverpool Young Academy and trained there for two weeks and was awarded a certificate of merit, which sits proudly among my other awards.”

He says the high point was meeting popular players such as Steven Gerrard, Kenny Dalgleish and Ian Rush: “A few of my friends are now in the Liverpool U-18s and keep regular contact. Although I loved playing football, my passion for music took over as I listened to artistes like Skepta, Stormzy and Kano.

“Later, I fell in love with Afrobeats and discovered Wizkid, Burna Boy, Davido and DJ Spinall. Thanks to the love and support of my parents, it has been an exciting journey.”

At age 14, he released his first vide, titled, Panda, after which he was invited to Atlanta and met A-list artistes and did a couple of collabos billed for releases this year. To date, he has released singles like Faaji, Nowadays featuring Teni Entertainer, Swing My Way, Jeje, Pay 4 It and Rising Star, and he describes his sound as Afrobrit, a fusion of contemporary music in the UK and Nigerian sound.

What should fans expect from him in 2021? “Wow! They should get ready to get blown away by Afrobrit, my sound. I am promising my fans an exciting 2021 to lift up their spirits after a terrible 2020, no thanks to the coronavirus, which has destroyed economies, killed thousands and deprived more of their livelihood. 2020 has been the most difficult year ever with the virus worldwide, along with issues that have recently affected the life of Nigerians.

“I aim to do my bit in 2021 by singing uplifting songs that will get people of all walks of life happy and on their feet.”