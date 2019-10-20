Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki

Traditional ruler of Obibi Uratta autonomous community in Owerri North Local Government Area of Imo State, Eze Amobi Uwalake, has disclosed that he shelved his governorship aspiration in 2015 because his people insisted that he occupied the stool.

The revered monarch said that he obeyed the voice of his people who appealed to him to be their next king immediately after the death of his predecessor, adding that he had no regret accepting the offer, as his community could now boast of better infrastructure and good leadership.

The monarch said he had dedicated his monthly allowance for the upkeep of the community. His words: “I am a professor and never lobbied to be the traditional ruler of my community. In fact, I was running for governorship in 2015 before my people approached me to be their king.

“After they put it in writing, I had to change my mind and immediately, the Ohan Uratta crowned me as their 4th king; the crowning by the kingmakers is the most important aspect of selecting a traditional ruler in my community.”

Speaking on the challenges he encountered prior to his eventual coronation, he added: “It is always like that everywhere, people would always spread rumours but I thank God my people stood behind me during the turbulent times”.

He said his people were longing to witness the first anniversary of his coronation which comes up early next month, disclosing that he would use the opportunity to announce more scholarship for the indigent students; and provide micro-credit for the widows and elderly..