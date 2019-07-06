Fast rising actress, Olive Isioma Utalor, is heartbroken! Her relationship recently crumbled and she’s yet to get over it.

Wondering what could have gone wrong, the 29 years-old script interpreter told Inside Nollywood: “I left him because he couldn’t take very good care of me. Although, he loves me so much, I need a perfect man.”

However, the History and International Relations graduate of Ebonyi State University is hopeful that her lover would come back as soon as he is ready to give her a royal treat.

“Like I always say, any lady that walks away when you have nothing loves you. Just that poverty won’t let you understand. I left my boyfriend for him to level up and I know he will later come back to me, because he loves me so much and I am so special to him. Nobody has my smile. I’m special and rare in everything,” she gushed.