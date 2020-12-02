From Ogbonnaya Ndukwe, Aba

Former Commissioner for Works in Abia State, Chief George Nnanna Kalu, who recently dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the All Progressives Congress (APC), has said the management style of the Okezie Ikpeazu-led administration lacked direction.

He explained that the alleged drift by Abia away from the dreams of its founding fathers made him to defect.

The ex-commissioner accused the government of awarding bogus contracts it could not handle, accumulating debts through non-payment of workers’ salaries while those at the corridors of power lived in affluence with the poor masses wallowing in abject poverty and decayed infrastructure.

In an interview with Daily Sun in Aba, after his defection at Camp Neya Igberre residence of the Senate Chief Whip, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, he claimed the current leadership of the state was inept and operating on lies and falsehood.

According to him, the recent “selection of candidates” for the December 18 local government elections has exposed the candidates as mere tools in the hands of the governor.

He wondered why the party would accused the Federal Government of highhandedness while it was engaged in the annihilation and total destruction of those it was elected to protect and sustain in Abia.

He said time had come to liberate Abia from the hands of those that did not mean well for the state and its development, adding that the APC would ensure cohorts of the governor and his agents were not imposed on the people as council chairmen.

Nnanna Kalu and former Finance Commissioner in Ikpeazu’s Government, Chief Obinna Oriaku, were recently received into the progressives’ family by Senate.