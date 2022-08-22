From Tony John, Port Harcourt

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, Princewill Dike, has dumped the party for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Dike, a close associate of the immediate past Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi, said he left because all his outcry that the Rivers APC was heading for the precipice was ignored by the party.

The legal practitioner, who hails from Amaechi’s Ubima community and was a Special Assistant on Student Affairs during Amaechi’s term as a governor, said all his advice on how to rescue the party fell on deaf ears.

Dike said he decided to pitch his tent with the state governor, Nyesom Wike, because he had performed excellently in the state, especially in the areas of infrastructural development.

He said: “A political party is a vehicle for political power. When I observed that Rivers APC is heading for the precipice, I began lamenting. Alas, they tagged me a prophet of doom, as did Jeremiah by the Israelites.

“I didn’t stop at lamenting. But also proffered solutions on how to stir the ship away from the cliff. But, it was also ignored by the party. My advice was not heeded. So, why should I continue to be in a party that is apparently set for destruction and have my political destiny wasted?”

On Governor Nyesom Wike, he said: “Mr Superb Projects, has performed creditably well, such that, even the blind can see his infrastructural renaissance and the deaf can hear about his good work. The flyovers are not only easing traffic, they have added value to the aesthetics of the metropolis.

“So, we need to join hands with the dynamic governor to bring a successor that can continue from where he stopped the good work.”

Read also: Rivers vows to clamp down on sellers of illicit petroleum products