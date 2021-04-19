As the level joblessness keep rising in Nigeria, coupled with the attendant effects of coronavirus pandemic, the founder, Academy for Entrepreneurial Studies (AES), who is also the General Superintendent of Pentium Ministries, Apostle Ausbeth Ajagu, has said that youth empowerment was the only way out.

He said that the country’s numerous economic challenges could be surmounted when the youths are trained on requisite skills, which they need to become self-reliant.

He stated that the future of Nigerian youths was not to be handled with levity; hence, he pledges to always listen to the young people and direct them on the right path to overcoming poverty.

Just recently, Ajagu offered a 50 percent discount on every youth who attended a recently held crusade in Festac, Lagos and indicated interest in running any skill acquisition programme in the academy.

The offering according to him is a lifetime coaching, mentorship programme, entrepreneurship and skill development in any craft, as well as many other packages to uplift humanity.

Looking at the obvious hardship staring Nigerians in the faces, the economist, at the “One Billion Souls for Christ” programme, pledged to continue to deploy his wealth of experience and other resources to impact humanity positively.

He, therefore, called on well to do in the society to help the indigent people in the society so that the country would become a better place for all to live in.

Frowning at the attitude of leaders across board towards the citizens, he argued that that God was not the cause of Nigeria’s many woes, but man.

He added: “Though the fish starts to rot from the head, nevertheless, factors and circumstances that triggers such decay must be nipped in the bud. Leaders, especially politicians, must note that the test of true leadership is how well you fare in time of crisis.

“Effective leadership is not about making long speeches; true leadership is defined by results not by attributes. Let us help one another in times like this.”