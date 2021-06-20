The Vice Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in the 2019 elections and former governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi, has enjoined Nigerians to continue to pray for divine intervention in the nation’s affairs.

Obi, who spoke at the Maiden Synod of the New Bishop of Mbamili Diocese, Anglican Communion, held in Umuenwelum Anam, Anambra West Local Government Area, Anambra State, identified selfishness of political leaders as the reason for the country’s retrogression.

According to him, insecurity and economic challenges are not the biggest threats to Nigeria’s progress, but the political leaders and the elite who have refused to serve the interests of the people.

“The main reason I always urge Nigerians to seek divine intervention for the country is that the politicians are the major problems of the nation. If God can touch their hearts to use public funds for public good, then the country will be better,” Obi said.

He blamed high number of abandoned public projects across the nation on corruption, where those involved had looted the funds mapped out for such projects.

Obi promised to support the Bishop of Mbamili Diocese, Anglican Communion, Rt Rev Obiorah Uzochukwu, in areas of education, poverty eradication through support for small businesses.