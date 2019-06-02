Why I established foundation for widows’ empowerment — Olayiwola

The Chief Executive Officer of Tosin Quota International Foundation (TQIF), Oluwatosin Olayiwola, has revealed why she established a non-governmental organisation to cater for the needs of widows in the community.

Olayiwola made this revelation during the official unveiling of the foundation in Lagos, recently.

Although the foundation, which is saddled with the task of empowering widows across the country and the globe at large, has been operational since 2015, yet, the official unveiling was not to be until recently when friends and crew gathered in Lagos to lend their support to the organisation.

Addressing guests that graced the official unveiling of the foundation, the TQIF boss explained how it all began for her in the area of philanthropy.

“There is a general saying that ‘no one has ever become poor by giving’. I have always had a passion for giving, even at a tender age, as far back as my days in secondary school. During our Community Day celebrations, every time hundreds of rich and highly placed people in the society gathered to give their millions, I would still manage to squeeze out my rumpled savings, just to add my little part to the betterment of my community. Being a philanthropist, to me, is borne out of passion towards putting smiles on the faces of people around me in my little way. That formed the passion for having a better platform to project this, and now the answer is Tosin Quota International Foundation. In our society, the percentage of widows is on the high side. Many at times, they are dejected with no one to help or make their lives worth living. I thought of them, despite being a single lady who hasn’t even faced the challenges of marriage. Why we focus on the widows is to help redefine a better life they lost at the point of them taking all the family responsibilities alone,” Olayiwola said.

She was also full of praises for the support the foundation gets from the immediate past governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, among other sponsors too.

In her reaction, a social entrepreneur and Founder of Mcfeey, Ifeoma Afiari, lauded the organisation, describing it as a “great initiative”.

“I think it’s a great initiative which makes an impact in the lives of Nigerian women, specifically the windows. It is one that brings hope, considering the culture in which we live where being a widow is the beginning of a dreaded future. I think it’s a great one,” she said.

Also speaking at the event, the Director of Communications and Public Relations of the foundation, Ayo Alonge, while extolling the philanthropic qualities of the founder who he called his friend, stressed the need for all to embrace humanitarian services.

His words: She (Olayiwola) is someone I have known for many years now. When she told me about her idea of ameliorating the sufferings of widows, especially aged ones among them, I was skeptical about such dream from her because I could readily paint a picture of the huge funds and much energy needed to be committed to such project which I saw as a wild goose chase. But today, she is here doing it and I am proud of the height the foundation has scaled, so far. I think she needs all the support and encouragement she can get from all quarters. By and large, she has challenged everyone to embrace selfless service to humanity.”

The CEO of the foundation also took time to brief journalist on the next line of action for the foundation. According to her, the foundation will empower scores of widows resident within the Ketu/Mile 12 axis of Lagos, come December, this year.

The event was rounded off with the cutting of the cake, alongside refreshment, while the CEO took time to acknowledge cheers and pleasantries from guests.