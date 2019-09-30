Samuel Bello, Abuja

Prince Ned Nwoko, has revealed why he established sports university against the conventional higher institutions of learning in the country.

Nwoko, who spoke in Abuja while being honoured by the president of UK-based Jose Foundation, said the wide gap in sports development in the country pushed him to setup the sports focused institution.

He said his school is modelled after sports focused Loughborough University in England.

According to him, five of the seven structures recommended by the National University Commission (NUC) for a start are already in place, and efforts are on to ensure close collaboration with the Delta State government.

President of the foundation, Dr. Martins Abhulimhen, said the award was in recognition of the frantic efforts and sacrifices made by the recipient to restore the glory of sports in Nigeria and Africa at large through the sports focused Star University he is putting up in Idumuje Ugboko, Delta State.