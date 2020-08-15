To celebrate his 24th birthday, entertainment company boss, Ulochukwu Ebenezer has facilitated the release of five inmates from the Delta State correctional facility.

The CEO of ZL Empire State has also vowed to continue sponsoring the release of prisoners with minor crimes and whose freedom had been stalled due to lack of finance. As an icing on the cake, the inmates were given television sets, slippers, disinfectants and one-year subscription of DStv. They were also given orientation on how to live life outside the prison.