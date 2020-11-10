Romanus Okoye

The Pastor of Shepherd Towers Holy Ghost Revival Church, popularly known as Spitfire Ministries, Iyana-School, Iba, Lagos, Dr. Chineductus Onwuachu has revealed that he fasted for 367 days to accomplish the dream God laid in his heart.

According to the man of God, who did his doctorate degree in Divinity with Revival Bible University, Lagos, an affiliate of Petrus Fidei Seminary, Lanexa Virginia USA, more education became necessary to communicate the mystery God revealed to him the way human can comprehend.

“Seeking for the grace to unravel the mysteries of what my eyes saw, lead me to 367 days 6-6 fasting and prayers, preparing for the assignment Heaven has for me and this commission, Spitfire Ministries and preparing the saints of God for the second coming of our Lord Jesus Christ.

“This is a mystery that humanity must never joke with, because this divinity (second coming) has control over every activities of humanity. COVID-19 is a brief description of what is about to befall humanity,” he said.

Dr. Onwuchu said he chose to continue in education, because when you are well educated in the field of your calling, it will help you communicate with the world better thereby interpreting your encounter boldly to the elites and even professors of different professions who may be in your congregation in a language of their understanding with the help of the Holy Spirit.

“Ordinarily, running a ministry and furthering education are not too easy to combine without one suffering, but when God clearly sends you on a mission, He will give you the strength to carry on. It has not been easy combining the two. But grace and the understanding of my teachers in Revival Bible University, Lagos made it possible,” he said.

“I encourage anyone who is into the ministry to acquire as much education as they can while they can, because there are things you discover that adds colour to your calling.”

Onwuchu, who researched on “Mystery of the Role of Divinity Over Humanity” as his thesis said, “The choice and research was based on my special seven days encounter with God in December 2005, 25 to 1 January 2006 while fasting on the mountain through which I came to know Him personally.”

Sharing his experience during the period, he said, “lectures were once in a month for one year, with lots of research project works which its sum total is on the stated topic. I successfully defended my academic works before the group of academic experts which made me eligible for the conferment of the doctorate degree,” he said