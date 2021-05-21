Tonia Omoh is a gospel artiste of great repute. A powerful singer, she hails from Benue State and has great hit songs to her credit.

The versatile and exceptional singer who is a music linguist, sings in diverse Nigerian dialect and English language too.She released a single titled Wekobiro a fortnight ago and the acceptance has been wow even as the spread has been so wild and amazing.

The ‘Super Collabo’ as the song is being referred to has her five year old daughter Amazinggrace on the song with so much sauce and spice. Asked why she had to bring her daughter to run some bars with her on the joint effort, she said. “For me, I had to suspend protocols because talents should be discovered but talent discovered on time, harnesses, guided and provided with the most enabling environment and platform is always iconic!”

“Wekobiro is a song of gratitude to God and it’s the worshipers anthem, an urban blend with the Niger delta feel and a very strong lyrical appeal for everyone and everyday,” she added.