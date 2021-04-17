Nollywood actress, Chizzy Alichi Mbah, who had a glamorous wedding in 2019, has vowed that nothing will ever go wrong with her marriage.

The 28-year-old role interpreter, who always flaunts loved-up photos of herself and hubby, Chike Ugochukwu Mbah on social media, told Saturday Sun that she is not scared of home breakers because her marriage is made in heaven.

“Nothing will ever go wrong with my marriage. Never! My marriage is made in heaven. I didn’t steal or snatch another person’s husband. It’s my own husband I always display on social media, I mean my God given man. So, I don’t care about negative comments on social media,’ she gushed.

Chizzy, who is a serial entrepreneur, also speaks on how she manages to pull through with her chains of businesses. “My inspiration is ‘what a man can do, a woman can do better’. I also noticed that the scam in cryptocurrency business is too much. But as a woman and a Nollywood star, people will trust me more. My other businesses are also doing well including my farm because I read Agricultural Engineering.”

The actress also shared some of her expectations. “Expect my TV show, The Xperience, which is coming very soon. Currently, I am setting up and getting ready to unveil it. It is something different and has to do with charity. I have been working on it since February, so keep your eyes open,” she says.