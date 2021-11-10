Former Nigeria international Ifeanyi Udeze has explained why he was not in support when Maduka Okoye got his first call-up to the Super Eagles.

Udeze made this known in Tuesday’s edition of his radio show ‘No Holds Barred’ on Brila FM.

According to Udeze, he kicked against the idea because Okoye was playing in the German fourth division at Fortuna Dusseldorf.

“I was against Okoye’s invitation to the Eagles back them,” the 2002 FIFA World Cup star began.

“I queried that how can a player in Division four in Germany be invited to the Eagles. But there was something Rohr saw that made him invite him. “Now we all can see that Rohr was right after all about him.” The 22-year-old shot stopper has since gone on to make 11 appearances for Nigeria, after making his debut in 2019 in a 1-1 draw against Brazil.

On Monday, he signed a five-and-half-year deal with Watford but will remain with Sparta Rotterdam until the end of the current season.

