Eccentric, Charley Boy has finally opened up on reasons he gave his late mum a quiet and private burial on December 28 at his village, Oguta LGA, Imo State. Speaking with TS Weekend he said: “Before mum died we discussed it and mum was like ‘don’t do what you did at your father’s burial. I want a very private funeral.’ Dad’s burial was a carnival and I am sure that is what the people were expecting but I gave them something else. After age 30 I stopped disobeying my parents hence I did not disobey mum in death.

“She said there should be no drinking or dancing. It should be solemn so that people can reflect on their lives. She said that it is when someone is alive that you show them all the love and whatever you have to show, not when they are dead. I knew people were expecting a flamboyant funeral but they did not get it. I did exactly what she wanted.”

How is he coping with her absence? “I miss her but I only cried at the airport but that does not mean I may not cry tomorrow. If cry hungry me I go cry; I won’t be macho about it.”