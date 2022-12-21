From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has said he has been engaged in his presidential duties hence his absence at the campaigns of All Progressives Congress (APC) so far.

This is even as he assured the ruling party and its candidates in the elections next year that he is ready at all times to campaign for the Presidential Candidate and all party candidates with “full energy and conviction.”

According to a statement by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, Buhari’s comment came to dispel expressed concerns in certain quarters that he has not featured in campaigns since the national launch in Jos, Plateau State.

He stressed that while he remains committed to party politics, the functions and duties of the President will equally be upheld at times.

Speaking to the Nigerian community in Washington DC in the course of his recent visit to the United States, President Buhari stressed what he said all the time that he is ready to campaign for the party’s victory in the general elections next year.

The President noted that the APC campaigns have so far been the most aggressive in recent history. “They have been impressive and of a high voltage,” compared to the opposition that seems to be playing catch-up.

He expressed strong optimism that the party will win all the elections fairly and squarely.