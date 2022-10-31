The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Lightworld Industries, Ambasador Tony Ahize Nwangwu has disclosed why embarked on the award of scholarship to the less privileged in Nigeria.

The MD stated this on his social media page, where he said, he was touched by the desire of the less privileged in their environment to aspire for higher studies.

I have trained several persons who are less privileged over the years, who desire to return to school, but have challenges in sponsorship.

Ahize also said he has assisted them and today, some are graduates. I have extended the gesture to others, through an open award of scholarships to verified indigent persons.

Its been almost a decade, and i have not relented in doing my best for people. This is my little way of giving back to the society for the benefits I’ve gotten from the society.

There are thousands of people that are in dire need of help, so, as an individual, i’ll always do my best to better their lot, he said.