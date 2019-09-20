Tony Osauzo, Benin

A 44-year-old man, Edoghogho Omorogbe, has been arrested for killing his mother-in-law, sister-in-law and a six-month-old baby.

The identities of the dead were given as Mrs. Alice Omorogbe, 52, Mrs. Blessing Efe, 25, and the baby Osarumwense.

Omorogbe reportedly killed his victims on September 17, 2019 at their residence at Iguadolor community in Ovia North East Local Government Area of Edo State, but spared a two-year-old girl during the gruesome murder.

The mutilated bodies of the victims were said to have been discovered the following morning.

Giving reason for his action, Omorogbe who was paraded by the Edo State Police Command, said he killed his in-laws because of the way they were hiring boys to beat him anytime he had issues with his wife.

“I am a tipper driver but since the rains started I was doing menial jobs.

“I killed them out of annoyance because my mother-in-law used boys to beat me up. She would say I was talking to my wife. If I quarrel with my wife, she would send boys to beat me up.

“I didn’t know the cutlass will meet the baby. After I killed them, I ran away. Later, I came out and went to tell my father what I did. I have not seen my wife since I killed her mother and sister,” he narrated.