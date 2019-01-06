Senator Rashidi Ladoja, the current Osi Olubadan of Ibadanland, served as Oyo State governor between 2003 and 2007 on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). In 2010, he moved to the Accord party, where he contested the 2011 and 2015 governorship polls, but lost. In 2017, he dumped Accord for the PDP and between August and September 2018 moved to African Democratic Party (ADC) and by December 2018, he moved to Zenith Labour Party (ZLP). 2019: Mimiko emerges ZLP presidential candidate In this interview with FEMI ADEOTI and OLUSEYE OJO, in Ibadan, he throws light into his political sojourns in different parties and why he has been moving from one party to another. You moved from the PDP to Accord and you made impacts in Accord. From Accord, you returned to PDP and from PDP to ADC. Now, you are in ZLP. Why ZLP at this time, very close to 2019 elections? It is still not as close as many people may think because the first election is still about two months away. How many times do you have to tell people where you are going before they start knowing where you are going? So, it’s not how long, but how well. With the level of communication today, it is different from how it was in the 50s when whatever you wanted to say, you would have to get to the place before you say it. Nowadays, with the level of communication we have, there is virtually no area in Oyo State today that doesn’t have at least one FM Radio Station. You can disseminate your information, either by radio, by television, by personal contact, and even by visits. You can drive round Oyo State with stops all about in two to three days, and meet the people you want to meet. So, all we need to do is to canvass for our party, ZLP, because the people of Oyo State already trust me. They just want to know the party and here I am. So, it is not too late. To emphasise what we stand for, is not a difficult issue because they already knew what Ladoja stands for. And they did know that if I recommend two persons to you, you’ll know that it’s well-founded. But it is not too late. You talked about trust, that the people of Oyo State trust you. They trusted you in PDP. They trusted you in Accord. They trusted you in ADC. Why should they trust you again in ZLP? What I meant by trusting me is that they know that I am always looking for good government for Oyo State, wherever we can find it. How sellable is the governorship candidate of ZLP, Alhaji Sarafadeen Alli in Oyo State? Is there anyone that is as experienced as he is out of the people that are contesting? He has been a local government chairman. He was my Secretary to the State Government (SSG), before he became my Chief of Staff. If I claim 10 points as my success, a least he has his right to three of those 10 points because there is no way the governor alone can do all the work. He has to do it with his close aides, and he’s one of my close aides when I was in government. Is there anything we have to teach him again about how we achieved our success in government? He was part of the people, who formulated our educational policy of 30 pupils per class. He was part of the people that anchored our agricultural policy. He was one of the people that anchored our industrial policy. He was one of the people that anchored our road maintenance and construction. There is virtually nothing to teach him. He had learnt directly under me. As things stand now, you have two political children, Sarafadeen Alli and Olu femi Lanlehin. Who of these two would you prefer to be governor of this state?

Whoever goes with me into ZLP. I was the one who recommended Lanlehin. But I saw that with what was happening in ADC, we would not be able to win the election. What is important to me is to win the election. There are some unseen hands working in ADC. Those are the ones that will not allow ADC to win the election. Don’t forget that ZLP is different from ADC. The ADC is supposed to be a conglomerate of parties, and we’ve not been able to form a party out of the amalgam. We have there the former ADC, the CNM, the LP. We have the Unity Forum, which is a breakaway group from All Progressives Congress (APC). We have people who came from Accord and PDP, to form ADC. So, we have not been able to form a party out of these groups. We don’t have what we can call cohesion. If you go to election in that format you are likely to lose because a situation whereby you cannot sit down together to plan, everybody seems to be planning for his own solo election. What is happening is ‘if I am a candidate for the House, I don’t even need other people to help me fight for my House of Representatives. I can do it alone.’ There is no cohesion. That was the problem that we had in ADC before we pulled out. As I said, I was the one who anchored Lanlehin’s candidature. If you are in Ibadan, you would have heard about a lot of crises that happened, particularly with the 12 governorship aspirants that were not taken in ADC. Many of them said they were fighting Lanlehin because of Ladoja. Ladoja was the one who anchored his nomination. Is that what is important or the fact that he was the best at that time? I tried to persuade him to let us go together. He felt more comfortable there. So, why should you now ask me who is my better side? When you left Accord for PDP, you moved your political structure into that party. When you also left PDP for ADC, some of your loyalists stayed back. In ADC too, some of your loyalists got tickets to contest for various levels of political offices, they stayed back in ADC. Now, you have your loyalists scattered across three political parties. Are you not foreseeing the repeat of what happened in 2015 when the state governor had 32 per cent of the votes and won? After the 2015 election, and the governor scored 32 per cent, he was declared the winner with 32 per cent. I had 29 per cent. Akala had 14 per cent. Teslim Folarin had seven per cent. Seyi Makinde had five per cent. Some people felt that if all of us coming from the same route, PDP; Ladoja, Makinde, Akala and Folarin, pooled our resources together, we could have won. But politics is not arithmetic. You cannot say because Ladoja scored 29 per cent and Akala scored 14 per cent, if Akala and Ladoja go together, they would score 43 per cent. No, we can’t say that. We may score less and we may score more. This’s what led us into PDP. When we got to PDP, we saw that after the Makarfi’s regime, the regime that took over was not as experienced or as diligent as the one of Makarfi; and we found that whether we like it or not, the decision that they wanted to take would not have gone down well with us. We pulled out. Politics is personal. Those of us that are doing politics are less than 10 per cent of the people that are voting. So, the politicians are there to galvanise the voters. But in most cases, the voters are the ones that determine where they want to vote. I’ll give you an example, in the days of Alliance for Democracy (AD), there were more politicians in PDP than AD, even in APP than AD, yet that’s where people wanted to vote. They voted for AD and they won. It is not the number of people that are in the party that is important. What is important is the masses. I feel that by the time they told you our strength is in the masses, not necessarily in the party. So, I am sure by the time we explain the happenings to the masses, they’ll know that I want the best for Oyo State, they will definitely support us.

Maybe what people are saying out there is right that by moving to ZLP, it is a form of game plan that you might form an alliance with ADC probably towards the elections. How true is this? No, we don’t have that in our thought now. The issue of ADC and ZLP has been on, at least, for the past three months. We have tried to persuade, particularly Senator Lanlehin, to come with us. But he felt more comfortable with ADC; that is what I can say. Of course, we told him that the happening in ADC does not make me comfortable. Part of it is that how could Unity Forum choose a running mate for Senator Lanlehin without consulting with him? Can’t you see the danger there? The danger there is that when you get to office, you’ll be running a parallel government. The deputy will tell you, ‘sorry, you are representing your group and I am representing my group.’ This also confirmed that you have not been able to form a party out of the amalgam. I said, okay come and prove to us that you can win. I said this group, Unity Forum, is pretending as if there is no APC again. APC is still there. The last election we held in Oyo State, when we were in PDP, was that PDP won with more than 6,000 votes. APC came second with more than 4,000 votes. Accord that was adopted then by the Unity Group scored over 2,000 votes. Why is it now that the candidates for the House Representatives and Oyo State House of Assembly in the amalgam came from the Unity Group? What are you going to do about those people that scored more than 6,000 votes? If you don’t do anything, these people will be happy to go and join the party that is more open to them, a party that considers them more favourably. So, that is part of it. When the deputy governor was taken, I said ‘this is not right. You chose the deputy for the governor without consulting him?’ I said ‘I chose Akala (Otunba Adebayo Alao-Akala, who was deputy governor from 2003 to 2007), nobody chose him for me.’ I know that nobody was chosen for Lam Adesina(Oyo State governor from 1999 to 2003), without consultation with him. Why do you now have to decide that this is it, particularly at their group. You didn’t talk to the party’s leadership. You did not talk to Chief Michael Koleosho, who we use to anchor Oke-Ogun. You’ve not talked to me. Where I am anchoring, you did not talk to the governorship candidate himself. So, we felt that with that one, chances of winning elections have been removed. We also told them that the running mate for Lanlehin is from Iseyin. They actually zoned the office of the deputy governor to Oke-Ogun. He can come from any of the 10 local governments. But he came from Iseyin. The candidate for House of Representatives should be shared among Iseyin, Itesiwaju, Iwajowa and Kajola. We have a formula of sharing it. Based on automatic ticket, we kept it in Iseyin. The candidate for Oyo State House of Assembly that is between Itesiwaju and Iseyin, you kept it in Iseyin, leaving Itesiwaju undefended. We said why can’t you move the House of Assembly to Itesiwaju so that they will also have something to fight for on the day of election? They refused. And that is how it is all about. So, I said these people are more interested in ‘esprit de corps’ to their own people, that is Unity Group. They are more interested in ‘these are our people’ not in the fact that they want to win election. So, that’s really what happened. We forgave them. But we said with what is happening, we might not win election. They even refused to sit with us because we called them that they should let us sit down and debate it. A reasonable person must be able to accept a superior argument. But they did not come. With all these, so you think you can dislodge the ruling APC in the state?