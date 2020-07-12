Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Former Secretary to Ondo State Government (SSG), Mr Ifedayo Abegunde, has taken a swipe at the state governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu, alleging that he personalized government in the state with only members of his family directing the affairs of the state, hence his resignation from his government.

Abegunde had on Monday announced his resignation on the ground that the governor rendered his office redundant.

Addressing newsmen at his residence on Tuesday, Abegunde, a two-term member of the House of Representatives, alleged that no member of the State Executive Council is functional aside the governor alone, saying he has no regret resigning his appointment.

He said, “my office was not made functional for reasons best known to the governor. How will I continue to serve in a government that does not recognize me? I cannot serve in a government that is shortchanging my people because I am a man of the people and a grassroots politician.”

Abegunde said he would remain in the All Progressives Congress (APC) despite his resignation, saying he has no cause to leave the party.