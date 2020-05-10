Agatha Emeadi

Ndidi Obioha is an event consultant, who packages A-List events and the Chief Executive of ‘Enthyst’ Place, Lekki, Lagos. In the face of the hammering which businesses around the world and Nigeria have received, Obioha has maintained a positive disposition fully confident that once the pandemic ends, activities will pick up again. In this interview, she gives us a peek at her favourites.

Favourite weather

I love sunny weather because it is bright and beautiful; it just brings out smiles. It is my favourite time any day because it is also good for business.

Favourite leader

My favourite leader would be Barack Obama, former American president because I liked his policies when he was in power. I liked the way he carried people along, I like his style of leadership, he was passionate about leading the world and believing in things he stood for. He was such an amazing and charismatic leader.

Favourite designer

My favourite couture pieces for red carpet dresses would be ‘Fouad Sarkis, he uses his outfits to showcase the African woman which also enhances the body and defines it so well. I absolutely love the creativity in his pieces. Then for work clothes and casuals, I like Karen Millen, I love her pieces, detailing and fine lines. For shoes, I do not do very high heels like before, I have come down to moderate heels and that is why I love Jimmy Choo and Cascadei designs. I also love the classic designs of Sergio Ferragamo, I love their comfortable shoes for work. I like flat shoes from Christian Loboutin and do not do clogs at all.

Favourite Holiday Spot

My favourite holiday spot is Dubai. I love the shopping experience in Dubai. Again, Dubai inspires me a lot, because it is about ‘dream it, do it’ and that is what you see each time you go there. Dubai inspires one to dream and know that one can do it with a strong belief in one’s dream. I like Dubai very well.

Favourite perfumes

My first favourite perfume is Alien by Therry Mugler, OUD Flamboyant by Givenchy. I just discovered Tom Ford’s ‘Cherry’ which is beautiful and I like it. These are the three favourite perfumes right now.

Favourite book and author

I love the books written by Robert Kiyosaki because he teaches how to make money. I should have read them way back, but a friend brought his books to my notice, then I read the YouTube version. I love the diverse concept and perception he has to things because they are different from the norm. His books have kept me company since this lockdown and have become my favourite read right now.

Favourite colour

My favourite colour in the world is purple. I love the different shades of purple as long as it is purple; it absolutely does it for me.

Favourite car

A car with a purple colour would attract my attention be it vintage or modern, but the car I would like to own is purple Porsche Panamera.

My favourite food

Anything made from Quinoa (great for weight loss and highly nutritious). I like plantain, salads and grilled stuffs.

Favourite drink

I like red wine. It is my favourite drink.

Style

My style would be defined as simple, but attention paid to details. I love creativity even as an event consultant. In my set up, I pay attention to details very well. Trend does not really move me, but the creativity and detailing gets my attention. I like it simple and very fine defined lines.