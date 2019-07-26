Damilola Fatunmise

Afro pop artiste, model cum real estate entrepreneur, Emmanuel Rowland aka Eldon, is set to heat up the music scene with his 8-track EP entitled, King of Lion. This is coming after dropping Pepper, a single off the album.

According to him, if given the opportunity to crush on any Nigerian female artiste, it would be delectable DJ Cuppy. His reason? It’s all in this interview.

Tell us briefly about yourself

My name is Emmanuel Rowland popularly known as Eldon. I am from Kabba, Kogi State. I am third from the family of five. I attended Kambos Nursery and Primary School after which I proceeded to Lighthouse International Secondary School, Isolo, Lagos. I later graduated from University of Ilorin.

How long have you been doing music?

I started doing music officially in 2010 alongside my elder brother. Together we dropped a single entitled, Koso before I decided to go solo.

What’s the meaning of Koso?

It means ‘testing microphone’. Terry G used the slang and it was all over the town, and you know if you want to make wave in the Nigerian music industry, you must follow the trend. So, I had to call on Terry G to come and direct my video.

Is it also Terry G that inspired your look?

No, I started wearing this look some five years ago.

How do you get inspiration?

I get inspiration from things around me… things I see. I am a lyricist. Sometimes I write about Nigeria and sometimes it could be about the ladies around me. Of recent, I wrote a song about a beautiful lady I hardly greet; I used her name and I am sure she might not even get to know that the song was about her.

How many tracks do you have to your credit?

I have an official single, Pepper, featuring Slim Case and produced by Cracker Malo. I am coming out with an 8-track EP entitled, King of Lion. It’s coming out this month end. Other songs in the 8-tracker are Extra Miles, Faraway, Sexual Seduction, Ojoro, My Star and more.

How would you classify your kind of music?

I am an artiste who likes to fuse songs. I can do Afro hip-hop, I can do R&B and fuse it with Afro, but basically, I would say I do Afro music. I have performed at many shows. Last year, I opened Felabration and also performed at City People Awards. I featured at One Festival, International Jazz Festival and also One Festival in Cotonu.

Who are your role models?

Tuface is my role model. Aside the fact that he’s been there for a while, his music is evergreen. He’s also a down-to-earth person; you can always walk up to him for help… I so much adore his person.

How do you fund your music?

For now, I do everything by myself. There was a time a record label wanted to sign me but the deal was not that favourable to my career. They wanted to sign me for 10 years and that might tie me down. So, all I do now is use the money I make from my other businesses to fund my music. I hope I would reap when music starts paying someday.

Aside music, what other businesses do you do?

I am into modeling and real estate.

Between music, modeling and real estate, which is more lucrative?

For now, I think it’s real estate.

Given the opportunity to sign with one of the record labels in Nigeria, which one will it be?

It’s DMW because Davido is a boss that carries everybody along. And looking at his fan base, even if you are not an artiste under him so far you roll with him, he will project you. So, I guess DMW would be the number one label to think of. And given the opportunity to collaborate with any artiste in this country, Davido would be first, followed by Wizkid, Tiwa Savage and Burna Boy. These four artistes for me are the best.

What challenges do you have so far?

My greatest challenge so far is being heard. When you have good music and nobody knows what you are doing, it makes everything frustrating.

Does your mood determine your compositions?

Yes, it does.

How do you get your spark?

The spark is always there. As I am now, I can sing for you and you won’t believe I just composed the song. What influences my spark? I don’t really have anything that gingers my spark, not even alcohol. I don’t really drink alcohol.

What are your parents’ take on your musical career?

My dad is late but my mum is hundred percent in support of my career. Music for me is a family thing. Back then, my mum used to be a choir mistress in our church. When I was young, she would bribe me to come sing along with her choir members.

Do you have any crush in the industry?

Not really, but if I have a chance to have such with any female artiste, it would be DJ Cuppy.

Really? Why her?

I like the fact that, regardless of being a billionaire’s daughter, she’s still hustling. I admire her spirit a lot. With the way people talk down on her musical career, she’s not bothered, as she kept doing it in her own way.

Where do you see yourself in the next three years?

In the next three years, I see myself among the A-list artistes both home and abroad. That’s my goal and I believe with hard work and God’s grace, I will get there.

Can music make you drop all other things you do to make money?

If I am going to drop anything for music, it won’t be my real estate business, because it’s more of a family thing. It’s not seasonal and it’s very reliable.

What’s your kind of woman?

I like fair-complexioned ladies… You see, I don’t really like celebrity wahala; I love coded or secret relationships.

You must be a jealous lover then?

Not really, but I don’t like attention on my woman. I have a six-years-old son already. His name is King.

Are you married?

Not yet but I am cool with his mum. I guess we are both not ready for marriage.

How is she coping with your music career?

She’s coping well… she knows me and she’s perfect for me.

How did you meet her?

We both went to the same University of Ilorin.

How do you relax?

I relax by recording in the studio and hanging out with friends. I have also noticed that I love taking pictures. So, whenever I go out with my friends, I’m the one taking their pictures… it gives me joy and excitement.