From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The samuepresidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) , Bola Ahmed Tinubu Sunday offered a detailed explanation as to why he opted for a Muslim Muslim ticket despite its opposition

Addressing the Kano Chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria as part of his consultation with stakeholders in the state, Tinubu explained that there was now way he would have settled for a minority in the North despite the fact that being a Muslim, he is a minority in the South.

” I am a politician and a politician’s formula and strategy are all designed to win elections. How can I be a minority Yoruba Muslim and I will go to pick an Emmanuel from Sokoto State as my running mate? I have already gotten the result of the elections. The result is failure” he stated.

Tinubu explained that as a politician, he was duty bound to design a formula to win the election adding however that, ” it is after winning the elections that I can change the character, content and approach of governance.

Tinubu appealed to the Christian Association of Nigeria not to allow anybody to use them to polarise and divide the country, warning that if they allowed religious consideration to drive choice , they would end up with a poor leadership for the country

He said that religion has long been expunged from the nation’s constitution, adding that it is only when they wanted to play us against one another that they talked of religion.

Nigeria is going to remain one under God . it is left for you to remain firm ànd believe in the fact that our differences in faith and the diversity in our culture and language should be used for prosperity and not for division.

Earlier in his remarks, the Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria in the state, ..ReverendSamuel Adeyemo. said that they were at the event to honour the governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

He explained that the Christian community in the state would continue to pray for peace adding that they were also committed to encouraging their members to exercise their civic responsibility during the general elections.