Justice Christopher Balogun of an Ikeja High Court, yesterday, gave an insight about why he gave an order that the body of Rear Adm. Ndubuisi Kanu (retd) should not be released to his family for burial.

Balogun had on October 7 given an Order that the Nigerian Navy should not release the body of the former military administrator of Lagos and Imo states, until otherwise directed by the court.

The judge had given the order at the hearing of the suit filed by one of the widows, Gladys, against the children of the deceased, the Nigerian Navy and her co-wife.

The plaintiff is seeking an order of the court to direct the respondents, their agents or privies, not to threaten her and to allow her properly prepare for the burial slated for Friday, October 15.

The respondent to suit are Kelly Kanu, the Nigerian Navy, Simone Abiona (nee Kanu), Andrey Joe- Ezigbo (nee Kanu), Paul Ndidiamaka Kanu, Karen Johnson (nee Kanu), Jeffery Kanu, Laura Kanu, Stephen Kanu and Josephine Ndubuisi-Kanu (widow).

The judge said he gave the Order to protect the body from being tampered with which may be a result of the fallout from the Kanu family feud.

The final burial rites of the ex-Lagos Military Administrator which are scheduled to hold outside Lagos will run from Oct. 13 in Imo to Oct. 15 in Abia.

As at the time of filing this report (4.12pm), the family and their lawyers were in courtroom trying to settle the dispute over the deceased’s burial arrangements.

