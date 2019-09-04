Godwin Tsa, Abuja

Former Governor of Bauchi State, Alhaji Mohammed Abubakar has told the Abuja division of the Federal High Court that he paid out the sum of N8.5 billion on May 27, 2019, two days to his exit from office to contractors, who executed various infrastructural projects during his tenure.

Abubakar, admitted before the court, that the N8.5 billion was paid to the contractors the same day the money was received from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) as refund for jobs done for the Federal Government by the state.

Abubakar’s explanation was contained in his 18 paragraphs affidavit filed to support his application seeking to be joined in a suit instituted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) questioning the disbursement of the fund.

In the said document, the former governor, denied laundering the sum of N19.9 billions as alleged by the anti-graft agency.

Abubakar said that the state government under his leadership had executed some infrastructural projects on behalf of the Federal Government at the cost of about N14.6 billion. He however said the refund for the jobs by the Federal Government did not come until May 27, when he was about handing over to his successor.

The ex-governor explained that immediately the N14.6 billion entered the state government’s operational account (number: 0998552074 domiciled at First City Monument Bank) on May 27, a schedule of payment was prepared and executed to the tune of N8.9 billion as sundary payment. He said this was done with the approval of the then state executive council.

Abubakar, however, alleged that the probe of the N8.5 billion disbursement and other transactions with the bank by EFCC, was at the instance of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP’s) state-led executive of Governor Bala Mohammed, as part of efforts to rubbish and diminish the legacies of his government.

He therefore urged the court to include him as a party in the suit so he can defend himself.