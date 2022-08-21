From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The Vice Presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 elections , Yusuf Datti Baba- Ahmed has offered insight into the reasons he broke ranks with President Muhammadu Buhari, both of whom were once in the same political party, the Congress for Progressives Change(CPC)

Datti Baba-Ahmed who hails from Zaria in Kaduna State was a key member of the defunct Congress for Progressives Change (CPC) and in 2011, was elected to represent Kaduna North Senatorial District under the party defunct party.

Speaking to Daily Sun at the weekend in Kano on why they parted ways with Buhari, Datti held that over time, the President lost his principles and bearings, saying the situation made it difficult for allies like himself to abide to his political philosophy and ideas.

He also appealed to Nigerians to disregard the outburst of the Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam nasir El Rufai, who recently mocked the Labour Party(LP) that they could not mobilize 200 people in Kaduna State for a walk.

“Even in this room, just before I stepped in here, I had shaken hands with over 200 persons” he stated,while adding that the governor’s outburst was quite unreasonable and an unworthy of a serious response.

He assured that the Labour Party (LP) was making steady progress in the North, saying that they have mapped out strategies to further swing the electorates to their side.

Datti listed massive education, awareness, and direct engagement with the people of the region as strategies that would lift their ranking in the region

“We are reaching directly to the electorates, to make them realize that Nigeria is sick and Nigeria needs a medical doctor that is competent, Nigeria does not need religious and ethnic sentiment at this time,” he stated.

He invited Nigerians to look ahead to a new season of peace and security, a bond of national unity and a better economy that would usher prosperity for all under their leadership.