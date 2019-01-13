Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The relationship between President Muhammadu Buhari and Chairman of the Reformed All Progressives Congress (APC), Buba Galadima, best illustrates the saying that there is no permanent friend or foe in politics, but permanent interests.

From 2003, when President Buhari first contested the presidential election to 2015, when he was eventually elected, after losing the presidential election in three consecutive times, Galadima, who was national secretary of the defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC), was his man Friday.

However, in the run-up to the February 16 presidential poll, the table has turned. The two former allies are now in opposing camps.

What exactly went wrong? Why does Galadima, who is also a spokesman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential organisation, want to pull the rug off the feet of President Buhari?

Galadima answered these and many other questions in this interview.

Excerpts:

What is your take on the refusal of President Muhammadu Buhari to sign the Electoral Act Amendment Bill for the fourth consecutive time. While a lot of persons have said the bill is intended to enhance the credibility of the 2019 general elections, the President is saying the bill should take off after the elections?

This bill has been in process for the last two years. Nobody knew it was deliberate; for him to refuse to sign for obvious reasons. You can see from what is happening, the president does not care nor is he asking any Nigerian to vote for him. Therefore, the intention has always been that they will do what they want. Do whatever they want. Write figures at the end of the day, for themselves and deploy the military. Whosoever protests, anything can happen to that person. This is the reason he doesn’t want an enhanced electoral act that will checkmate rigging; checkmate excesses of individuals; that will checkmate all excesses of government and its apparatus; because they want to help themselves. If not, why should the president in his announcement, it is shameful, say that it is too late to sign the electoral act? Therefore, he is leaving it for the next government to come and sign. Why is he shifting responsibility? Is he not the Nigerian President? Up till 11:59 p.m of May 28, he will still be the President of Nigeria. He would still act on behalf of Nigeria. Why shift this to somebody?

In the light of this is your party confident of a free, fair and credible elections?

No. There is going to be none. We are going to fight to enforce free, fair and transparent election. The outside world has already started commenting. You hear what the Americans are saying? The American Senate; they wrote the American ambassador in Nigeria and copied the Nigerian ambassador in the US; of what they have observed, that General Buhari or the government of General Buhari has no intention whatsoever to provide a level-playing ground for electioneering or voting. Everybody knows that he is not going to conduct a credible election. That is why he is not mobilising. That is why he is not campaigning. The only people he can try to lure are criminals. Even though they run overseas, they will go and negotiate with them and bring them back to do a dirty job for him. He wants to rig, but we can’t allow him rig. If he does rig, the judiciary will know. The world will know. And if he thinks he can do it, under the table, tell him, I said he can’t.