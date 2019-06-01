Nollywood actress and mother of one, Uche Ogbodo shocked not a few of her fans recently when her nude pictures surfaced on social media, on her birthday.

Inasmuch as her action had attracted a flurry of comments, criticisms and condemnations, Ogbodo, however, said she has no regrets because the nude photos were inspired by her “total body change”.

She told Inside Nollywood: “My birthday photos are always inspired by my mood. Usually, an artist needs to have photo-shoot every now and then, but because I’m always busy, I find it really important to use my birthday shoot to make up for others.

“This year’s shoot was inspired by my total body change. I’m so happy that I was able to achieve my banging body without going under the knife. It took a lot of hard work and determination to do that. So, I am super grateful to the universe for adorning me with beauty when people thought it was impossible.”

When asked if she’s not worried that potential suitors would steer clear of her, after seeing her naked body on social media, the thespian said: “I don’t think so. A guy that wants you, wants you, regardless. Besides, I’m not living my life for guys. I love myself so much. I do what makes me happy as long as no one is affected in a bad way. So, I don’t think it might scare off the kind of man I’m praying for in my life.

“I don’t expect people to know the true reason I did what I did, because they aren’t me. They aren’t inside of my emotions or my soul to know the reason behind the spur. So, it’s expected that they will have different reasons or excuses for my actions. But regardless, I love my fans a lot and will never stop surprising them.”