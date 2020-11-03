Rita Okoye, Lagos

For Judith Chinenye Edega, CEO of Jay & S Offsite Ventures, a multimedia company, the business side of entertainment is like a jackpot for those who could turn the endless prospects in the sector into money-spinning ventures.

Popularly known as Jaysplash20, Edega who studied Studied physical and health education at the Federal College of Education (FCE) Kano, made the declaration while explaining why she opted for a career in the entertainment sector and why she preferred the business side of the industry.

“Entertainment is indispensable to our daily life as it offers a momentary and long-lasting reprieve from the tedium of living. For someone like me who dreams of making others happy and lifting them out of their depression, working in the entertainment sector is more of a natural calling.”

She added: “I will not, however, pretend that money is not important to me. Making money is my motivation for becoming an entrepreneur, and what is more, the Return on Investment in the entertainment business is also inspiring.”

Jaysplash20 readily identified examples of moguls that inspire her in the entertainment industry. These include the trio of Ubi Franklin, MD/CEO Made Men Music and Management Limited, Mo Abudu, CEO, EbonyLife TV and founder of Chocolate City Group, Audu Maikori.

Where many of her peers have berated the Nigerian economy outrightly as unfriendly to the entertainment industry and its businesses, Jaysplash20 offered a temperate view saying: “There is no downplaying the deplorable state of Nigeria’s economy, a situation that is further worsened by lack of governmental support for the entertainment industry; however, as the world has gone digital, proceeds have been streaming in from the digital space and this has helped to keep many businesses afloat.”