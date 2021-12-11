From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

In Nigeria and across Africa, several young persons are indeed making huge steps to ensure an excellent career, with the zeal to create a niche that is yet building for them a channel to create impact and remain unequivocally relevant. In a recent interview with Mr Jason Oghenejobo, a renowned Real Estate Developer, we discovered some of the huge strides the young man had attained over the years.

During the interview, he disclosed how he has continued to nurture a quite successful career in Real Estate Development and Entrepreneurship. Jason currently owns a real estate organization that operates in Nigeria and Turkey. However, the vibrant young man had also held several positions in the organisation, which includes sales and marketing Executive.

Although, he told our correspondent that before moving into the real estate industry, he had earlier been engaged in the sales of phones and computerised devices in Nigeria. While narrating why he left the phone and computer device selling industry for real estate, Jason stated that he wanted to exploit his excellent capacity of selling in the real estate industry, which he described as “way better”.

He emphasized his keen interest in the business of real estate. He says, “I love the process of turning a vast land of nothingness into a beautiful and luxurious structure which becomes amazing admiration.” He stated that his dream is to provide affordable luxury and quality homes in Nigeria. While spotlighting some of his huge accomplishments, Jason noted that one of his most excellent projects is the Skyview Princess Villa in Turkey.

Over the years, Jason had partnered with various Developers across Nigeria and Turkey. While stressing on his capacity, he noted that his organization has maintained the standard of fullness in customer satisfaction. He is of the school of thought that a strong foundation guarantees a strong structure.

