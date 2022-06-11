A 3D animation film, Ami, has been released to address concerns on the dangers of young people getting involved in political thuggery.

Produced and co-directed by Tunde Oluwa, the 16-minute film is inspired by the #EndSARS protest of October 2020. According to Oluwa, who doubles as creative director, Blackice Animation Studios, “I decided to use 3D animation as a medium of passing this message because the target audience are young-adults who mostly spend part of their leisure time playing video games. The style and details in the film are about 85 percent close to the graphics one will get in a new generation game console. I believe young people will appreciate this and find it easy to relate with. Also, my background in architecture made animation a part of me, effortlessly.”

Also speaking, artistic and co-director of the film, Joseph Duke, said, “We hope to use this film to start discussions and design workable programmes and implementation plan for transparent accountability in our country. Also, we hope to educate the youths and make them realise that they must stand their ground to protect their lives, the lives of their loved ones and our collective peace and unity as a nation, by saying ‘no’ to violence.”

The animation featured voices of actors such as Segun Dada, Olalekan Fehintola, Omowunmi Dada and Oriyomi Joseph.

