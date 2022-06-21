By Monica Iheakam

Super Falcons striker, Desire Oparanozie has explained reasons behind her withdrawal from the squad heading to Morocco for the 10th African Women Cup of Nations (AWCON).

Oparanozie, who plies her professional trade with Wuhan Jiangda of China, via her official twitter handle @oparanozie9, explained her absence, adding that she will be cheering the team from the sidelines.

“Due to issues bothering on boarder restrictions, which is beyond my control. I am officially unavailable to serve. Which explains my replacement.

“I wish the team all the best in Morocco as I will be cheering from here. #GoSuperFalcons #AWCON2022.”

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) through the social media confirmed the withdrawal of Oparanozie from the squad, even as the Federation announced her replacement.

The message on NFF official Twitter handles said, “Just In: Ngozi Okobi-Okeoghene has been called up to replace Chinwendu Ihezuo and Anam Imo will replace Desire Oparanozie.”

Meanwhile, the duo of Mexican Liga MX Femenil club Tigres UANL forward, Uchenna Kanu and West Virginia Mountaineers FC star, Nicole Payne have joined the rest of the Super Falcons team in their Abuja camp.

Super Falcons will be gunning for their 10th AWCON title when the competition kicks off in Morocco on July 2, 2022.

