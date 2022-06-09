From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Former minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, has said his decision to stay out of All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential primary is to avoid escalating the already disturbing challenging insecurity in the South East.

In his formal reaction after not showing up at the convention ground, he said: I would urge that no one should be despondent or disappointed. My approach to the Nigeria presidency, is hinged on being able to present a progressive vision of an inclusive, united and focused brand of energy to transform Nigeria into a wholesome economic power house, whose citizens will be better secured to live more fulfilling.

“I and almost all other aspirants agreed to a consensus approach to the selection of our candidate, to effectively maintain the outlook of a progressive family, away from an all for money by highest bidder image, which had already been assigned to another political party.

“I and other aspirants now of the South East, wrote the leadership of our party to appreciate the commitment to move the presidential ticket to the South, and requested a further deepening to the South East to reflect our primary reason for seeking the office, which remains, to build a more united and inclusive secured and prosperous nation.

“This much has been captured in the communique South East aspirants issued on May 22, the speeches of Mr. President at his meetings with APC governors, that of aspirants and of stakeholders.

“Following the failure of all these entreaties, it became clear that the convention was headed away from these lofty ideals I subscribe to and will still pursue. I, therefore, declined to attend.”

