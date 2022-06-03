By Bolaji Okunola

Presidential aspirant under the Allied People’s Movement (APM), John Akorede Aderibigbe, has explained why he quit the 2023 presidential race.

He said he took the decision in order to further familiarise himself with Nigeria political system. He, however, said he would return stronger in his quest.

“I decided to rescind and put a hold to my presidential ambition not because of fear nor intimidation but to further prepare, familiarise and integrate within the political, economic and social class.

“I am not ready to play second fiddle to anyone, nor allude my allegiance to any godfather which has been the norm in our nascent democracy, but to take the mantle of leadership on merit and get the backing and support of Nigerians, irrespective of tribe, culture, norms, values and religious sentiment.

“I decided to go back to the drawing board and restrategise with optimism of coming back in full force to take over the seat of power through economic innovations, ideas, human capital development, youth empowerments and development, and above all, giving the citizens the opportunity to enjoy the dividends of democracy.”

As the election gathers momentum, he urged Nigerians to remain optimistic for a progressive nation ahead.

He, however, call on the electorate to come out en masse to cast their votes for the candidates of their choice that they know his manifestos will address their yearnings and make them enjoy the dividends of democracy.

