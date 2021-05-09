From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Michael Ovie, a native of Oghara in Ethiope West Local Government Area of Delta State, is having the regret of his life.

With his head bowed in a sitting position, the 36-year-old commercial motorcyclist wished he could turn back the hands of time.

Sitting among 70 other suspects arrested by operatives of the state police command for various crimes, Ovie is pleading for forgiveness.

Armed with a dagger, the suspect had allegedly engaged in the raping of unsuspecting female passengers in the polytechnic community.

His modus operandi, our correspondent learnt, is that after genuinely picking and dropping passengers during the day, he would pick his would-be victim at dusk.

And while going to the desired destination of his supposed female passenger, he diverts into the bush, brings out his dagger and threaten the victim before raping her.

Besides, the forceful canal knowledge, the suspect also dispossess his victims of their belongings, including phones and other accessories.

Community sources said that a lot of female passengers have fallen victims of the antics of the suspected rapist.

But the suspect while being paraded by the state Commissioner of Police, Ari Muhammed Ali, said that only one person has been his victim before he was arrested.

For him, it was vengeance taken too far, as he admitted that he took the part of ignominy because some ladies had disappointed him in the past.

He said that he wooed ladies, and none of them agreed to be his lover after enjoying his money.

“One certain time, I wooed one girl but she ate my money and ran away. About three of them did that to me.

“One night, I met one girl on the road who look like one of those that had eaten my money.

“I carried her, went to rape and collect her phone. They ate my money. I do not kidnap them, but let them go after the act.

“I work with Okada during the day, but I carry them by night after the day’s work.

“I have been begging God for forgiveness since I was caught,” he stated.

Parading the suspect, CP Ali said that Ovie was arrested by a police patrol team in collaboration with officers of the army, at Tipper Junction in Ogharefe on April 19, 2021 at about 9:00 p.m.

Saying that the case was still being investigated, Ali insisted that the suspect specialised in picking young girls at night as passengers and diverting them into the bush.

“He robs them of their belonging such as phones, bags etc and as well forcefully have carnal knowledge of them with the use of dagger.

“When the suspect was eventually arrested, one of his victim’s (name withheld) phone and other items belonging to the victim were recovered from him.

“Exhibit recovered from him included 18 sim cards, different phones, torch, three UBA ATM cards and other items,” Ali added.