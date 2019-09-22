The debate over who the best artiste is in Africa is a never-ending one, and the hegemony has long been between Davido and Wizkid, until recently when Burna Boy crashed his way into the equation. Though the dissenting voices continue to rage, many like upcoming music star and voice-over artiste, TerryTheVoice, born Terrence Odenigbo will scream at the top of their voices to crown the ‘African Giant’ the best in Africa, given his current streak and consistency.

TerryTheVoice, a graduate of Psychology from Godfrey Okoye University, voiced his opinion in reaction to a question by our reporter in a chat on who he would most likely want to have a collaboration with among all the artistes in Nigeria.

“I will definitely choose Burna Boy over any one in Africa right now. If I have the chance to choose anyone for a collaboration it is Burna Boy because he’s the best in Africa right now,” he said with a note of finality that doesn’t seem to court further discussion. Many may question his choice and even demand his head for such daring assertion but TerryTheVoice has his reasons.

“He is the hottest thing out of Africa right now, plus his style sets him apart from the pack. He’s a perfect mix of radical and conscious and his satirical approach is what we need now in Nigeria to achieve the change we seek,” he added

TerryTheVoice started his musical career in 2017 with a release of his debut single ‘Price on my head’ and already looking to set the music space alight with a six-track EP coming in middle of October of this year. Like most singer he started slowly and steadily with some help along the way.

“I started off as an OAP for my university radio station (GOUni Radio). Thereafter, I took up my passion, voice-over artistry, delivered quite a number of recordings for commercials and documentaries before heading into my music career two years ago.

I discovered my voice-over talent as an 8-year old. Initially, I was attracted to radio commercials and movie narrations, and when I tried to perform the voices I heard, I realized that I could take on deep-toned voices effortlessly in just about any context and character. My mother heard me on a few occasions and made it clear to me that my voice acting was an art form that I will profit heavily from in the future. I’ m still bedazzled at how correct she was.

For music, while in school, I met a friend and associate, Westley (now manager and voice coach) who helped me grow my talent and has been there every step of the way. Together, we set up TerryTheVoice, got our first major contract and delivered beyond expectations,” he said.

TerryThe Voice describes his kind of music as ‘Amazin Music’, a fusion of multiple genres from contemporary Hip-Hop to Pop to Afro-Pop.