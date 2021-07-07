From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

First runner up at the governorship primary poll of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr Obiora Okonkwo, has said that his quest to be governor of the state was not for power or wealth but to render service to Ndi Anambra.

Okonkwo, who had alleged that there was a foul play in the primary poll of his party which was held on June 26 this year, said that God has blessed him with material wealth and as such would not have set out to look for one at Agu Awka.

Popularly known as Dikeora, the governorship hopeful has since told his teaming supporters to wait for directives on their next line of action which would be made available to them as soon as he concludes his inquiries into what transpired at the primary poll.

“As I said repeatedly during our outreaches across the 21 local government areas of our dear state, my aspiration for the governorship of Anambra State has never been about power or the quest for material wealth for which the Almighty has been very kind to me.

“Instead, it has always been for the good of you and the future generations of Anambra people, especially the least of our brethren who our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ enjoined us to look out for both in our personal and public lives. It is for this reason that I dedicated this journey to God from the onset.

“I thank all of you who stood by me in this journey and especially the super delegates who voted for me in the primaries. I also thank our party officials and the disenfranchised statutory delegates, my campaign organisation, the numerous self-funding support groups and individuals who contributed their time and resources, and all those who have joined, and believe in our movement.

“I started this journey with you. We have fought several battles to keep the party united and respect your offices. They are not over yet. It is not yet time to drop the anchor. We shall sail together. I solemnly pledge to stand firmly by you, both now and in the future. It’s early days in our political journey together and the future is full of exciting possibilities”, Okonkwo said.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.