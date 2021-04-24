Child prodigy, Susan Pwajok, has cleared the air on the misconception some people have about her.

According to the teenage model cum actress, who is popular for her ‘Blessing’ role in the television show, The Johnson, she is neither proud nor snobbish.

“People think that I am snobbish and proud. But I am not, only those that know me inside out know the real me. I am the sweetest girl ever, if you get to know me better. Although, I am the hardest person to be friends with, I don’t know how to express my feelings to someone else. I ghost a lot; I like minding and facing my business alone. That’s my major issue, but snobbish? Not at all,” she explained.

On why she is no more regular in movies despite her talent, Pwajok confessed that she rejects movie roles a lot these days. “Yes, I reject roles. This depends on my character and what they want me to portray. If it is against my beliefs and values, I will not take it. In my family, we have standards, values and certain things we can’t do in public. I am from Jos; a northerner, so there are things I can’t do and roles I can’t accept.”