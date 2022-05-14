Fast rising actress, Temidayo Babatunde has given reasons why on several occasions he turned down men who sought her hand in marriage.

According to the thespian, “I have rejected suitors uncountable times. With God by my side, when the time comes, I will know the right man and make the right choice. The reason I reject men is personal to me. I know celebrities’ marriages are crashing on daily basis, but that doesn’t make me scared of marriage. My marriage will work by God’s grace. However, there’s marital crisis everywhere not only in celebrities’ homes, but ours are always everywhere because we are public figures.”

Speaking further, Babatunde said she wouldn’t mind taking back a lover who cheated on her, but on a condition, which she gave thus: “For me, love comes first before money. Although, I like money, love should be the foundation of everything. I love to love. But despite how much you love a man, he would cheat on you. Men cheat more than women here in Nigeria. I can’t talk about other countries. That doesn’t mean I can’t forgive my man if he cheats. I will give it a second thought, depending on the level of cheating.”

On liposuction, the light-skinned diva opined that she is not against going under the knife to accentuate her beauty. But, to her, what is worth doing at all is worth doing well.

“Anyone that wants to use surgery to boost her beauty can go ahead. If that is what is going to make you feel comfortable with yourself or give you self-confidence, why not? No big deal! It’s your body, your money and your life. But whatever that is worth doing at all is worth doing well. Read between the lines. If you know, you know,’’ she said.