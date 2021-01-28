Henry Onyekuru has revealed that the opportunity to play regularly and his history with the Lions helped him decide to return to Galatasaray for the third time.

Onyekuru is a fan favourite at the Turk Telekom Stadium, having played a crucial role in Galatasaray’s romp to the Turkish League and Cup double in the 2018-2019 season during his first spell with the Conquerors of Europe.

The Super Eagles winger, then on-loan from Everton, contributed 22 goals (16 goals, six assists) in 44 matches in all competitions during a mostly successful stint.

Onyekuru returned to Istanbul at the start of 2020, onloan from Monaco, but he endured a mixed six months as Galatasaray finished the Super Lig campaign sixth on the log.

But the Nigerian’s comeback to France has not gone as planned, with the former Eupen ace managing just

four league games for Monaco since the start of the season.

And after a third loan deal, which comes with an option for the Turkish side to buy him at the end of the season, Onyekuru is delighted to be back at the club that makes him feel at home.

“Honestly, I’m very happy to be back in Galatasaray where I had previously enjoyed success,” Onyekuru told BBC Sport Africa.

“I chose Galatasaray be- cause I’ve not been playing for six months. I just want to go somewhere that I don’t need to try too hard to prove anything to the coach or force myself into the conscious- ness of the club or fans.

“Here at this historical club, I can get more regular games to be back in shape. Play on a weekly basis to get my form and important fitness back.”

Onyekuru’s struggle at the club level has affected his chances with the Nigerian national team.