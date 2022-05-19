Last Thursday, the people of Owu Kingdom converged in their large numbers to celebrate the opening of the renovated Itapa Olowu (Imoosa) at Oke-Ago Owu, Olowu Palace, Abeokuta, Ogun State.

It was a day Chief Olusegun Oyindasola, the Aremo Alamo of Itoriland, will not forget in a hurry, as he was commended greatly for his noble gesture in renovating the dilapidated structure, which was abandoned for 16 years.

In his welcome address, Aremo Olusegun, who is also the Sarunmi of Akinaleland, said, “It was my love for my society and belief that our culture should be preserved and that was why I renovated the Itapa Olowu (Imoosa).”

He recalled that Asian countries are developed because they preserved their culture and religion, which they never abolished.

He enjoined the youths to develop themselves and they should not be used as thugs by politicians in the country.

They should open their eyes and do the right thing because any society that loses their youths to negative vices, the future if that society is bleak.

Babatunde Ojerinde, the Alojee of Owu Kingdom said during an occasion at Itapa Olowu, one illustrious son of Owu from Rokale ruling house, Aremo Olusegun promised to renovate the Itapa Olowu ( Imoosa) and glory be to God that he was able to do it within a short period of time.

Babatunde said, the Itapa Olowu (Imoosa) was the first building in Owu Kingdom ( Abeokuta) since 1834 and serves as a sacred house for Owu’s where the Alojee preside in all traditional affairs

‘ It also serve as Alojee traditional court where he preside over cases and passes judgment on all traditional worshippers.

Also, Okuwole Ogunlolu, the Abare if Owu Kingdom added everybody is happy because Aremo Olusegun has done a remarkable thing in Owu kingdom which shall not be forgotten in a hurry.

He enjoined notable Owu sons and daughters in The Disapora and in the country to remember and come back to the town to contribute to the development and growth of the area.